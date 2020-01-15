Weekdays no bar, Om Raut’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring actors Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, is gearing to enter Rs 100 crore club. Collecting a total of Rs 90.96 crore by the fifth day of its release already, the historical drama looks unshakable.

Sharing the staunch figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#Tanhaji is unshakable… Solid trending on weekdays… Day 5 is higher than Day 1 and 4… Eclipses biz of *all* #Hindi films… Will cross ₹ 💯 cr today [Wed; 15 Jan]… Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 15.28 cr. Total: ₹ 90.96 cr. #India biz. (sic).”

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior features Ajay Devgn in the titular role. The film is based on the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670. Tanaji was the brave military leader in the Maratha empire under the leadership of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. As the legend has it, he represented the Marathas against Udaybhan Singh Rathod, the fort keeper appointed by Mughal General Jai Singh I to protect the fort of Kondhana. After a grave battle, even though the Marathas won, Tanaji lost his life and Shivaji anointed him with the title of ‘Sinha’, meaning lion in Hindi and the fort was renamed as Sinhagad.

Directed by Om Raut, the film depicts one of the most celebrated incidents from the Maratha history that happened on February 4, 1670. The film features Kajol, who plays the role of Tanaji’s wife Savitri Bai, Saif Ali Khan in the role of Udaybhan Rathod while Sharad Kelkar plays the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior hit the cinemas on January 9.