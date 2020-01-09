True that opposites attract but no couple can be as poles apart as Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stars Kajol and Ajay Devgn even after being with each other for 25 years. Parents to two smart kids, Kajol and Ajay are exactly the starking contrast of each other from her being bubbly and all over the place to him being an introvert who loves his space when not working.

Recently, Kajol spilled the beans on her 25-year-old love story from bitching about Ajay on their first meet to them breaking up with their then “significant others” to tie the knot with each other eventually. In an interview with the digital catalog, Official Humans of Bombay, Kajol revealed her first impression about Ajay saying, “We met 25 years ago, on the sets of Hulchul–I was ready for the shot & asked, ‘Where’s my hero?’ Someone pointed him out–he was broodily sitting in a corner. So 10 minutes before I met him, I bitched about him! We began talking on set & became friends. (sic)”

Becoming each other’s confidantes while bonding on the sets, they soon turned inseparable. Kajol shared, “I was dating someone at the time & so was he–I’ve even complained about my then boyfriend to him! Soon, we both broke up with our significant others. Neither of us proposed–it was understood that we were to be together. It went from hand-holding to a lot more before we knew it! (sic).”

Living right in the heart of an unconditional love story, Kajol and Ajay are goals for fans. “We used to go for dinners & so many drives–he lived in Juhu & I, in South Bombay, so half our relationship was in the car! My friends warned me about him–he had quite a reputation. But he was different with me–that’s all I knew. We’d been dating for 4 years, when we decided to get married. His parents were on board, but my dad didn’t talk to me for 4 days. He wanted me to focus on my career, but I was firm & he eventually came around. Again, there was no proposal–we just knew we wanted to spend our lives together. (sic)” Kajol said.

Bluffing the media into going to the wrong venue, the lovebirds got married at an intimate ceremony at home but even there, Ajay’s patience ran out soon enough. Recalling a hilarious incident from her Punjabi and Marathi ceremony, Kajol revealed, “I remember, during the pheras Ajay was desperately trying to get the pandit to hurry up & even tried to bribe him! (sic).”

Juggling a successful career graph with family planning had its own cons for Kajol who could never be less excited for any event in her life. “I wanted a long honeymoon–so we travelled to Sydney, Hawaii, Los Angeles… But 5 weeks into it, he fell sick & said, ‘Baby, book me on the next flight home!’ We were supposed to do Egypt, but we cut it short. Over time, we began planning to have kids. I was pregnant during K3G, but had a miscarriage. I was in the hospital that day–the film had done so well, but it wasn’t a happy time. I had another miscarriage after that–it was tough. But eventually it worked out–we had Nysa & Yug & our family’s complete,” the Tanhaji star mused.

Gushing about her husband’s 100th film and him owing her the pending trip to Egypt, Kajol said, “We’ve been through so much–we’ve formed our own company, Ajay’s on his 100th film & every day we’re building something new. Life with him is content–we’re not too romantic or anything–we care for each other. If I’m thinking idiotic things, it’ll come out of my mouth without a filter & vice versa. Like right now I’m thinking that he owes me a trip to Egypt! (sic)”

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior features Ajay Devgn in the titular role. The film is based on the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670. Tanaji was the brave millitary leader in the Maratha empire under the leadership of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. As the legend has it, he represented the Marathas against Udaybhan Singh Rathod, the fort keeper appointed by Mughal General Jai Singh I to protect the fort of Kondhana. After a grave battle, even though the Marathas won, Tanaji lost his life and Shivaji anointed him with the title of ‘Sinha’, meaning lion in Hindi and the fort was renamed as Sinhagad.

Directed by Om Raut, the film depicts one of the most celebrated incidents from the Maratha history that happened on February 4, 1670. The film features Kajol, who plays the role of Tanaji’s wife Savitri Bai, Saif Ali Khan in the role of Udaybhan Rathod while Sharad Kelkar plays the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior releases on January 9.