The much-awaited trailer of Maratha vs Mughal’s “surgical strike”, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in the lead has set Twitter on a frenzy as they hail Om Raut‘s grand filmmaking. The trailer promises grandeur, stunning visuals, a lot of action with the background music further amping the intriguing visuals.

Leaving Twitterati spellbound, the trailer shows Ajay in a larger-than-life avatar while Saif is depicted as the main antagonist. Gushing over their favourites, especially Ajay and Saif’s onscreen reunion after 12 years, while one user tweeted, “Trailer is Awesome. It’s very Dark cinematography and Direction is top notch @omraut like @ZackSnyder All the characters are looking real especially @SharadK7 as Shivaji Maharaj @ajaydevgn Saif done Awesome job. Waiting for Grand Songs #Epic #TanhajiTrailer (sic)”, another user commented, “This film will be a visual spectacle and has a chance to even win an Oscar . @ajaydevgn, thank u sir for making this marvelous movie . Also @itsBhushanKumar thank u too. (sic)” and yet another wrote, “Outstanding trailer @ajaydevgn is soul of the film, vfx r outstanding n best filmfare award in negative role goes to saif he is just brilliant outstanding maza aagya #TanhajiTrailer (sic).”

Check out Twitter’s reaction on Tanhaji’s trailer here:

Marathas were true warriors.They always shed their own blood for the nation.They always stands against mughals.Those marathas warriors will always stay in our heart.A trailer with full of Goosebumps. #TanhajiTrailer @ajaydevgn #SaifAliKhan @omraut #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior — vinrare (@VinRaRe) November 19, 2019

Da best thing abt Deccan is, here Marathas n Deccan Sultans opposed Mughals together. Rajputs were supporting Mughals and attacking Swaraj. Don’t forget it was a Rajput who arrested Shivaji Maharaj and sent to Aurangazeb. It’s North India vs South India. #TanhajiTrailer — Jason Bourne (@JasonBo04445354) November 19, 2019

The film is a glorious depiction of the Battle of Sinhagad that was fought between Maratha army of Shivaji Maharaj led by commander Tanaji Malusare and Udaybhan Rathod who was the fortkeeper under Mughal Army Chief Jai Singh I. Directed by Om Raut, the film depicts one of the most celebrated incidents from the Maratha history that happened on February 4, 1670. The trailer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior shows Ajay in a larger-than-life avatar dedicating himself to the Maratha empire and their one collective aim: Purna Swaraj (complete independence). Ajay’s Marathi accent and the valour with which he adorns the warrior look seem impressive. Joining him in the cast is Kajol, who plays the role of Tanaji’s wife Savitri Bai. Saif Ali Khan plays the main antagonist and has been shown as an exemplary brave warrior from the Mughal army.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is Ajay’s one of the most ambitious projects to date. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. It is set for release on January 10 next year.