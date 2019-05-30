Veteran Bollywood actor Tanuja was diagnosed with diverticulitis. The latest update suggests that she underwent surgery that was successful. News agency IANS reported that Tanuja is doing fine post surgery and is expected to be hospitalised for a week more. The actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital on May 29 after she complained of unbearable abdominal pain. Later, it emerged that she was suffering from diverticulitis that’s an inflammation or infection of small pouches called diverticula that develop along the walls of the intestines.

Elder daughter of Tanuja, Kajol, was clicked paying a visit to her mother at the hospital. Earlier, on May 27, Kajol lost her father-in-law Veeru Devgan. Actor and her husband Ajay Devgn, performed the last rites of the celebrated action-choreographer. Later, a video of Kajol breaking down as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tried to console her went viral on the internet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tanuja was recently seen in projects like Pitruroon (2014), A Death in the Gunj (2016), Aarambh (2017) and Shonar Pahar (2018). She is popular for her performances in films like Memdidi (1961), Chand Aur Suraj (1965), Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi (1966), Jewel Thief (1967), Nai Roshni (1967), Jeene Ki Raah (1969), Haathi Mere Saathi (1971), Anubhav (1971), Mere Jeevan Saathi (1972) and Do Chor (1972).