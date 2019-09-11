After actor Aamir Khan announced that he has reconsidered his decision of not working with #MeToo accused Subhash Kapoor in Bhushan Kumar’s Mogul, the women have spoken out. Actor Tanushree Dutta, who is credited as the torch-bearer of the movement in the country, talked to Mid-Day in her latest interview and commented on Aamir’s decision. Tanushree said the actor has trivialised an important movement like #MeToo by taking a U-turn on his decision. She added that if Khan wanted to be fair thinking about the ‘livelihood’ and ‘earning source’, he could have also hired the girl who accused Kapoor of sexually harassing her.

The actor went on to add that a woman also loses job opportunities and faces more mental harassment and social pressure after she calls out a perpetrator, then why such sensitive acts of compassion are reserved only for men? She was quoted saying, “How come nobody in Bollywood has sleepless nights when a woman becomes a victim of abuse and is not able to work due to the trauma and ostracisation. If he (Aamir Khan) has agreed to hire this guy (Subhash Kapoor), why not hire the woman who suffered the consequences of his actions? Why do only the creepy men of Bollywood get compassion? Let the girls also see some that saintly do-goodery.”

Tanushree had earlier praised Aamir for taking a stand in the matter last year and stepping out of Mogul. However, in an interview with Hindustan Times a few days back, the superstar revealed that he and his wife Kiran Rao decided to rethink their decision because they were reminded they are nobody to judge anyone before the court of law gives the judgement in the case.

He was quoted saying, “Without an ICC ruling or a court ruling, how are we to decide whether the accused person is guilty or not. We were in this troubled state for many months. I couldn’t sleep at night because I used to constantly feel that my actions have inadvertently caused a person, about whose guilt I have absolutely no idea, to lose his right to work and earn a livelihood.”

Elaborating on her stance, Tanushree said ‘compassion should be universal’ and Bollywood’s bigwigs should be careful before displaying ‘selective compassion.’ “It’s convenience and ignorance. Nobody bothered to ask me how I was doing when my livelihood was snatched away after the Horn Ok Pleasss (2009) harassment episode. No compassion for me, Aamir?” she asked.

The actor, who is rumoured to be returning back on-screen soon, further said only a survivor knows what she has gone through and what she has lost seeing how the offender went on with his life as if nothing happened and things went back to normal for everyone else too. She said if this is how perpetrators are going to be rehabilitated, there’s no way an abuse-free workplace is ever going to exist.