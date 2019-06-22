Actor Tanushree Dutta has once again spoken out on the sexual harassment case she filed against Nana Patekar. The veteran actor got a clean chit in the case by Mumbai police. Now, in her latest statement to the media, Tanushree has said that she doesn’t care if the police couldn’t find enough evidence against Nana, she considers him a harasser and will prove that to the world that despite him walking scot free. Her full statement reads:

“Nana Patekar and his web of lies are getting exposed day by day!! From contradicting statements about what happened on Horn OK Pleasss sets and producing bogus witnesses to stupid-meaningless lies, this man will stop at nothing to prove himself innocent. Even if he has to buy off law and judiciary and not to mention the stream of bullshit that is being fed to the media on a daily basis by his team. Everyone can clearly see through all of it! But what about the poor draught hit farmers who are dying everyday due to mounting debt? What about the money his Naam Foundation collects but doesn’t give them (to the farmers)?”

Tanushree has more questions. She added, “What about the lies of a poor lifestyle but siphoning millions in the name of poor farmers totally unaccounted for? What happened to that money and why farmers in Maharashtra still committing suicide in such increasing numbers than ever before? The whole country is watching the facade of this corrupt degraded man fall to pieces. Just because the police cannot find evidence against you in harassment case (despite enough evidence submitted) doesn’t mean you are not guilty.”

Tanushree went on to say that Nana Patekar’s foundation is responsible for the death of hundreds of farmers in Maharashtra. She said, “You are as guilty as they come, you have not only harassed and troubled women repeatedly in the past as is common knowledge in Bollywood but you also have blood on your hands of the poor farmers who trusted you and who died without receiving what came in their name. They committed suicide because they were helpless but they didn’t know that millions of dollars, pounds and rupees were getting collected from charitable and well-meaning people and institutions from all over the world into Naam Foundation coffers and vanishing without a trace. Your sins have exceeded you, Nana and no amount of bogus clean chits will save you now!!”

Meanwhile, while Tanushree has been vocal about the case and her stance against Nana, the accuser never came out in the media to clear his stand in the matter.