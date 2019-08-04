Almost three months after their movie Student of The Year 2 released, actors Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria continue to be close buddies off the sets as well and their camaraderie on former’s recent Instagram post is proof of the same. Sharing a picture with Tiger Shroff and director Punit Malhotra apart from Tara, Ananya’s frame broke the Internet as she wished her buddies a “Happy Friendship Day“.

In the shared picture, Tara can be seen donning a haute pink ensemble with her hair flying in the breeze as she posed next to Ananya who was dressed in a red dress with black polka dots. While Tiger wore a wine-coloured tee, Punit’s dressing was not part of the frame as he took the selfie which Ananya captioned, “My forever kind of friends!!! Happy friendship day from me and my OG babies (Correct me if I’m wrong Tara) #SOTY2Reunion #FriendshipDay (sic)” which Tara was quick to correct as she wtote, “MY OG BABIES AND I* kidding, love ya @ananyapanday (sic).”

On the professional front, Ananya has been paired up for the first time with Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan who are currently in “Nawabo ka sheher” Lucknow, shooting for the trio’s upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. The movie is a remake of a 1978 film with the same title and is being directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film is slated to release on December 6.

Reports suggest that Kartik will be playing the lead in the sequel of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiya. An earlier report in Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Kartik recently met up with the makers and has really liked the idea. If all goes well, the actor is all set to take the Bhool Bhulaiya franchise forward”.

Tara, too, is not behind. The actor has bagged herself two more films – Marajaawan opposite Sidharth Malhotra and the remake of RX100 with Ahan Shetty, son of Suniel Shetty. She has started working on both films. Tara called herself fortunate that her second and third film is also releasing in her debut year. While Marjaawan is on the roll already, the shooting of RX100 is set to begin late next month. The actor, who is a trained singer, will also be seen crooning to a song in Marjaawan.