Actor Tara Sutaria made her Hindi film debut with Student of The Year 2 recently. Also joining her in the lead were Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. The Punit Malhotra-directorial garnered a mixed response from the audience and couldn’t fetch much at the Box Office. However, Tara says that the team was prepared for criticism. In her latest interview with a news daily, the actor revealed that ever since the trailer and other promos released, they were being trolled and memes were being made on them. Tara said this made them realise that the film is going to be written off by a certain section of the audience and they had prepared themselves for the same.

Tara talked to Mumbai Mirror and said, “Ever since the film was announced, we’d been subjected to trolling and memes, so we were expecting some criticism.” She added that there are no qualms though, as the audience also showered some love on them and they felt grateful for the same.

While SOTY 2 is her first major film, Tara is not new to the camera. She has worked on popular TV shows like The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir, and Oye Jassi. Citing the same experience, she said she has learnt to deal with the criticism because it’s the part of the profession she is in. Tara said, “I’ve been in this line of work for a long time, so I’m used to criticism. In this case, there was no pressure from the production house, but people had expectations given the film’s franchise status and the first part’s success.”

While her co-star from the film – Ananya has got another film in her kitty already, Tara, too, is not behind. The actor has bagged herself two more films – Marajaawan opposite Sidharth Malhotra and the remake of RX100 with Ahan Shetty, son of Suniel Shetty. She has started working on both films. Tara called herself fortunate that her second and third film is also releasing in her debut year. While Marjaawan is on the roll already, the shooting of RX100 is set to begin late next month. The actor, who is a trained singer, will also be seen crooning to a song in Marjaawan.