Not much about Christopher Nolan‘s Tenet with Indian actor Dimple Kapadia is known as of now. However, there’s something new about the film’s shoot schedule that might just increase your interest. According to a report in a news daily, the filmmaker is going to shoot the film in Mumbai for good seven-eight days. As revealed by Mumbai Mirror, the internationally reverred director has finalised Mumbai as one of the locations where a few chase-scenes are going to be shot. The director of Academy Award winning-film Dunkirk and his team have already done the recce and are expected to fly down in September this year to begin shooting for the part that will show Mumbai in the background. It is in these scenes that Dimple’s character will see the light of the day.

The daily quoted a source close to the film’s development and revealed that Nolan was in India last year for an event that was hosted by Film Heritage Foundation’s Shivendra Singh Dungarpur and it was then he decided to shoot his next film in Mumbai. The source said, “During his four-day stay he decided to shoot here, and in September will mostly be filming in South Bombay, around the Gateway of India, the Taj Mahal hotel and the Colaba Market.” At the event, he participated in a discussion about the ‘use, restoration and preservation of films’. Later, when he did the recce, he was joined by his production designer Nathan Crowley and cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema.

Further, the report suggested that Dimple is going to play a woman who’s more than 60-year-old and her role is quite crucial to the film’s narrative. The Bobby star did her readings at the Sobo hotel. Earlier, her talent manager told the daily about what all went behind bagging the particular role for Dimple. Purvi Lavingia Vats revealed that this was for the first time when the actor had to audition for a role in her entire career. She said that she had to explain the importance of auditioning for the role and why filmmakers like Nolan prefer the style of audition to see how well does an actor fit the bill. She also said that since the Inception-director likes to maintain some secrecy about his projects, Dimple was not given a scene from her part to enact. She said the veteran Bollywood actor recorded a video of her audition that was sent to the film’s team.

Meanwhile, Tenet is scheduled for release in July next year, which is also considered Nolan’s go-to month when it comes to releasing his films. His last few films hit the screens in the same month – The Dark Knight (2008), Inception (2010), The Dark Knight Rises (2012) and Dunkirk (2017). Tenet boasts off a stunning starcast that includes names like Michael Caine, Robert Pattinson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, John David Washington, Clemence Poesr, Kenneth Branagh, Elizabeth Debicki and Dimple Kapadia.