A fresh set of pictures of Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut, in AL Vijay-directorial Thalaivi, is finally out and it is spectacular beyond imagination. The current set of Kangana’s pictures flooding the Internet, from the sets of the upcoming biopic on late Jayalalithaa has set fans on a frenzy and we don’t blame them.

Taking to his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the look featuring Kangana as the former CM of Tamil Nadu. Dressed as a classical dancer in bright red, green and golden ensemble, Kangana posed in the middle of a Bharatanatyam dance step and our jaws just dropped to the floor in awe. The picture was captioned, “#KanganaRanaut… Here’s the new glimpse from #Jayalalithaa biopic #Thalaivi… Costars #ArvindSwami as #MGR… Directed by Vijay… Produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh… 26 June 2020 release in #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu. (sic).”

Recently, filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer, who helmed Kangana’s recently released Panga, too had shared behind the scenes pictures from the sets of Thalaivi. The pictures were captioned, “Because this hardworking talented human of mine needed to be hugged for #Panga So a surprise visit to Chennai. Jaya / Thalaivi in animated conversation with her dost to be continued. @team_kangana_ranaut (sic).”

The film is the first official biopic made on the politician and Kangana is working extremely hard to polish her skills. Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi is slated to hit the screens on February 20, next year. The film is being made on a grand budget and trails Amma’s life from the age of 16 to her filmy career, her political rise, illness and death. The first look of Kangana as the former CM of Tamil Nadu was recently released to mixed reviews. A section of the audience found her look too-gimmicky-for-biopic and criticised the team for making Kangana look extremely funny. However, some others appreciated the actor for her hardwork and patience with the prosthetics.