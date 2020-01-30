The week is all about stellar star Taapsee Pannu dropping her first look from one movie after another since after Shabaash Mithu, the diva has now shared a hard-hitting poster from the upcoming Anubhav Sinha-directorial, Thappad. The much-awaited first look of Taapsee throws the topic of gender dynamics in relationships out on the table for discussion.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee shared the poster which features her wincing away from a stinging slap probably. Dressed in a cut-sleeves ensemble, Taapsee accessorised her look in the poster with a pair of funky danglers and a tiny black bindi. Sporting a cringed expression and with her hair flying in the air opposite from the hitter, Taapsee set fans waiting for the social drama to be out already. Promising to drop the trailer on Friday, Taapsee captioned the poster, “Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai? Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai? Yeh #Thappad Ki pehli Jhalak hai! (Is it a trivial matter? Is even this fair in love? This is the first look of #Thappad !) #Thappadfirstlook (sic).”

In an interview with a leading news agency earlier, Taapsee had compared her 2016 release Pink with Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad. She had shared, “Working with Anubhav sir is always an enriching experience and he encourages one to push the envelope. When he discussed Thappad, I immediately decided this was a film I had to do. It has a thought provoking storyline and deals with a subject that must be addressed in our society. To put it in perspective, looking at what we aim to convey with our film, I can say Thappad is this year’s Pink.”

Also starring actors Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanve Azmi and Ram Kapoor, Thappad is slated to hit the cinema screens on February 28. The movie is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha.