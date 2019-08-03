A new picture from Shah Rukh Khan‘s Maldives vacation is currently going viral on social media. It shows the superstar in a frame with his daughter Suhana Khan. The best part about the picture is Suhana’s facial expressions. The girl is seen holding a phone in her hand and preparing to take a selfie. However, the expressions on her face hint that something is off. The picture has taken the internet by storm, especially SRK fans, who are busy speculating about what could have possibly irked Suhana at that moment.

One of Suhana Khan’s fan clubs shared the picture on Instagram. Take a look:

Earlier, many other pictures of the family from their vacation went viral on social media. In one picture, SRK was seen enjoying a session of scuba-diving with his younger son AbRam Khan. In another picture, all the three kids were seen posing that seemed to have taken on a yacht. Gauri posted the picture and wrote, “My Three Little…..❤️” (sic)

Another picture shared by SRK showed him practising a headstand. He captioned the image as, “Perfect Handstand. Perfect Harmony. Perfect Sunset. And Perfect wife!! Thank you @jumeirahvittaveli and @makeplansholidays for a Perfect Holiday.” (sic)

On the work front, SRK is gearing up to produce web-shows under his banner Red Chillies Productions. He has also reportedly taken the rights of Spanish drama Money Heist that he is expected to adopt as a Hindi feature film under his production house.