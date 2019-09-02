The Jonas Brothers are on a world tour and during their concert in Pennsylvania, they did something really heartwarming. Nick, Joe and Kevin took some time out to meet an ailing fan who was admitted for her cancer treatment at a hospital in the city. Before reaching the venue, the Jonas Brothers, along with Nick’s wife and actor Priyanka Chopra surprised the fan who wanted to attend the concert but was scheduled for her chemo session on the day. The band’s team organised the meeting and took care of the fan’s wish who was too delighted to see her favourite band reuniting after years.

The girl, who was admitted at Milton S Hershey Medical Center, posted a few pictures of herself posing with the Jonas Brothers and Priyanka. Everyone looked really happy flaunting their million-dollar smiles for the photos. The woman shared the news by captioning her post as, “Wow. The power of social media you guys. YOU did this. YOU made my crappy chemo session into something incredibly special and unforgettable. Thank you thank you thank you @jonasbrothers for taking time out of your day to come pay me a visit. Literally made my life.” (sic)

The Jonas Brothers will be travelling through the US, Canada, Mexico, and parts of Europe for their show. They are on a world tour that began on August 7 at American Airlines Area in Miami, Florida. The last show is expected to happen in February next year.