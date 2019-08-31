The recently out posters of The Kargil Girl starring Janhvi Kapoor had taken the Internet by storm and while fans gushed over the bravery and grit of Gunjan Saxena, the first woman combat aviator who entered the war zone of Kargil in 1999, her birthday has given us another reason to swarm her with wishes. Janhvi wrote a heartfelt note recently, extending the greetings and emotions of all netizens swooning over Gunjan’s valour and shared a picture with the latter that instantly went viral.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi shared the picture featuring Gunjan in a blue kurti and Janhvi in IAF pilot’s uniform, both twinning in their wide grins for the camera. The birthday post read, “Happy Birthday Gunjan mam! Thank you for teaching me the true meaning of bravery, the importance of working hard and sincerely and for paving the way for millions of women in our country. You’re an inspiration and a hero, without ever having tried to be. Your story has helped me believe in myself, and hopefully will help others too. (sic)”

The much-awaited posters of Janhvi Kapoor starrer, The Kargil Girl are out and our Dhadak girl just made fans hearts skip a beat or two with new looks from the Sharan Sharma directorial. The movie is a biopic on Indian Air Force fighter pilot, Gunjan Saxena for which Janhvi and her co-star Angad Bedi, who plays her brother in the upcoming movie, had been shooting in Georgia.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi had dropped the posters featuring her first look from the movie and revealing the release date. While one showed an excited Janhvi, dressed in a multicoloured pullover, flying her paper plane in the air with her hair bouncing in the breeze, another showed her in IAF’s pilot uniform, walking up to a round of applause from her colleagues and yet another showed her hugging Pankaj Tripathi who plays her dad in the movie. The actress created enough anticipation around her looks as the posters carried phrases from, “ladkiyan pilot nahin banti” to “Meri beti ki udaan koi nahi rok sakta“.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, who has also co-written the script with Nikhil Mehrotra, the movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. Also starring Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi and Manav Vij in pivotal roles, The Kargil Girl will hit the cinema screens on March 13, 2020.