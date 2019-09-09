After receiving a good response at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019, filmmaker Shonali Bose‘s The Sky is Pink is finally out with its first official poster. The film, starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Suresh Saraf in the lead roles, is getting ready for its release in India on October 11. The trailer of the film will be out on September 10.

Earlier, Priyanka revealed that this film is the story of a family and it will make one reach out to his/her loved ones by making them realise the importance of family members and how beautiful one’s life becomes when all are together. The poster also reflects the same spirit. It features Farhan carrying Priyanka on his back as the two kids, played by Zaira and Rohit, are seen running ahead. The poster radiates happiness, laughter, love and energy.

Priyanka shared the poster on social media and also revealed the release date of the trailer. She took to Twitter and wrote, “In this family, crazy doesn’t skip a generation! We bring to you #TheSkyIsPink trailer tomorrow

at 10 AM!” (sic)

Recently, while speaking about the film at TIFF 2019, Priyanka said, “The Sky is Pink is melancholic; it’s poignant, it’s poetic, it’s artistic, but at the same time it’s a celebration of life more than anything else. It’s not going to crush your heart, it’s going to make you want to go hug your parents and call your family.” The Sky is Pink has Zaira’s character, Aisha Chaudhary, telling the love story of her parents as she herself struggles with a terminal illness. It’s based on the life of Indian author and a motivational speaker Aisha who passed away at the age of 18 due to pulmonary fibrosis.