Priyanka Chopra cannot hold her excitement as she jets off to Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where her upcoming starrer, The Sky Is Pink, is scheduled have its world premiere on September 13. Taking to Instagram, she has shared a picture along with the cast of the film at the beachside location. In the photo, PeeCee looks hot in black monokini as she strikes a pose with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Suresh Saraf.

“On my way to @TIFF_NET today. Can’t wait for the rest of the team to join me for the premiere on the 13th. So excited for the amazing early reviews and to share this with the world! #TheSkyIsPink,” tweeted Priyanka who, apart from starring in the film, also co-produces the project.

While Priyanka chose a photo of them casually hanging out on a beach, Farhan posted an image where he gives a piggyback ride to the actor.

“#TheSkyIsPink was made with not just hard work but with a lot of love and it is overwhelming to receive so much love and appreciation at #TIFF! Trailer will be out soon guys,” he captioned it.



The Sky Is Pink is based on Indian motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who suffered pulmonary fibrosis and passed away at the age of 19, just a day after the release of her book titled My Little Epiphanies. The film features Priyanka Chopra in the role of her mother and Farhan Akhtar essaying the role of her father. Zaira Wasim plays the pivotal role as Aisha Chaudhary in the Shonali Bose-directorial.

Apart from The Sky is The Pink, Priyanka also has in her kitty, the Netflix film titled The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao.