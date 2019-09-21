Glossing up our Saturday in romantic rosy hues is The Sky Is Pink‘s latest song Dil Hi Toh Hai featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar’s sizzling chemistry, the romance of which is amped by Arijit Singh’s soulful voice and Gulzar’s deep metaphorical lyrics. The song composed by Pritam is just in time for your romantic musings this weekend and fans are already going gaga over it.

The song opens to Priyanka covering her face with a helmet as she takes a bike ride with Farhan in the lanes of Old Delhi. Secretly entering his home, away from the prying eyes of neighbours, the two behave like teenagers in love and fans couldn’t relate more as it is this spark that never vanishes from any true love story.

Watch the song Dil Hi Toh Hai here:

Priyanka Chopra and her team of The Sky is Pink received wide applause at the world premiere of the film at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019. The film tells the love story of a couple whose daughter dies of a rare medical condition called pulmonary fibrosis. In a recent interview, director Shonali Bose told Mumbai Mirror that Priyanka’s character Aditi addresses her son Ishaan in the film as ‘Ishlu’ which is actually the name of Shonali’s son who passed away at a young age. The director said Priyanka herself asked her if she could call Ishaan by her son’s name. She went on to explain how Priyanka couldn’t stop sobbing during a scene because it reminded her of the pain Shonali must have gone through following her son’s death.

The Sky is Pink is Shonali’s third film after critically acclaimed films Amu (starring Konkona Sensharma) and Margarita With a Straw (starring Kalki Koechlin). She said The Sky is Pink is another emotional film directed by her because she feels closest to such emotions having dealt with her son Ishaan’s death. The film, also featuring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the lead, is slated to hit the screens on October 11.