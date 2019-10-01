Breaking into our mid-Tuesday blues with all rosy gloss and energetic dance moves, Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim, Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf just dropped the new song, Pink Gulaabi Sky from the Shonali Bose-directorial The Sky Is Pink and we’re hit by a bout of retro vibes. Grooving to prove that “a family that dances together, slays together”, the four lead stars treated fans to a much-needed party number.

The song opens to the family of four shaking a leg at a house party in India and on the other hand, glamming up a foreign bar in retro-style too. Penned by iconic Gulzar, the music is credited to Pritam Chakraborty while the song is crooned by Shashwat Singh and Jonita Gandhi. Though Priyanka and Farhan look promising as parents in the video, it is Rohit’s dance which made our jaws drop in awe and had us hooked till the end.

Check out the full song, Pink Gulaabi Sky, here:

Priyanka Chopra and her team of The Sky is Pink received wide applause at the world premiere of the film at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019. The film tells the love story of a couple whose daughter dies of a rare medical condition called pulmonary fibrosis. In a recent interview, director Shonali Bose told Mumbai Mirror that Priyanka’s character Aditi addresses her son Ishaan in the film as ‘Ishlu’ which is actually the name of Shonali’s son who passed away at a young age. The director said Priyanka herself asked her if she could call Ishaan by her son’s name. She went on to explain how Priyanka couldn’t stop sobbing during a scene because it reminded her of the pain Shonali must have gone through following her son’s death.

The Sky is Pink is Shonali’s third film after critically acclaimed films Amu (starring Konkona Sensharma) and Margarita With a Straw (starring Kalki Koechlin). She said The Sky is Pink is another emotional film directed by her because she feels closest to such emotions having dealt with her son Ishaan’s death. The film is slated to hit the screens on October 11.