The much-awaited trailer of filmmaker Shonali Bose‘s The Sky is Pink is out and it’s as lovely as expected. The video shows family, unity, relationships, love, struggle, and emotions that make life worth living. The trailer opens with Zaira Wasim‘s character Aisha Chaudhary narrating how his parent’s love story is the best one and she can easily be deemed as the best villain of their lives. In the three minutes nine seconds video, one gets to see the entire story of how two people met, fell in love, had kids and dreamt of a happy family only to find that life had something else planned for them. When they discover that their child is suffering from a serious illness, their world turns upside down but they don’t let go off the basic thing that bonded them all together – the spirit to live in every moment.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Aisha Chaudhary’s mother looks effervescent and effortless in her character. She carries the never-give-up spirit of her character on her face and her chemistry with Farhan Akhtar‘s Niren Chaudhary seems magical. Check out the trailer of The Sky Is Pink here:

Earlier, talking about the film at an interview in Toronto, Priyanka called the film a ‘celebration of life’. Now that the trailer is here, one can simply buy Priyanka’s explanation. The Sky is Pink looks like a happy, easy film that represents life in its full form. It doesn’t show just the beauty of life but tells you that there are challenges and you’ll have to keep moving on.

Wait for The Sky is Pink to release on October 11. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur and co-produced by Kilian Kerwin, Dr. Madhu Chopra and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. This is the first film after Priyanka’s marriage to Nick Jonas last year and a Hindi film featuring her after a gap of three years in Bollywood.