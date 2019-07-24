The first look of Shonali Bose‘s The Sky Is Pink has come out and it’s currently going viral on social media. The film has been selected for official screening at the Toronto International Film Festival and the team is quite excited about it. The Sky Is Pink features Priyanka Chopra in the lead along with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Suresh Saraf – all the four major characters are visible in the first look. It’s a still from the film in which the family of four is seen gazing at the sunset (or is it a sunrise?) from a beach.

The still was shared by the official Twitter handle of TIFF. Check this out:

Earlier, in her latest interview with an entertainment portal, Priyanka expressed her excitement to be taking her second film to the prestigious film festival. The actor’s film in Nepali language, titled Pahuna: The Little Visitors, went to TIFF and was praised for its content. Now, speaking to Pinkvilla, Priyanka mentioned that she’s proud to be a part of The Sky Is Pink which is a story that belongs to the family and the love between family members. She said she found the story so moving and beautiful that she decided to also co-produce the film.

PC was quoted saying, “The Sky Is Pink is a story that I connected with from the minute I heard it and in Shonali’s hands, it’s been crafted into a moving, beautiful film that will renew our faith in love and life. It’s what led me to not only take on the challenging role of Aditi Chaudhary but also to co-produce it.”

She revealed that the team is going to have the film’s world premiere at TIFF 2019 and everyone is very excited. “I am so proud of this film and I am honoured that the film’s world premiere will take place at the Gala Presentation at TIFF 2019. I’m looking forward to being back at TIFF once again to showcase our small package of love to the world,” said Priyanka.

The Sky Is Pink is based on the real-life motivational speaker and author Aisha Chaudhary who died at the age of 16 after suffering from pulmonary fibrosis. Zaira plays the role of Aisha in the film while PC essays the role of her mother named Aditi Chaudhary.