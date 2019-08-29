The much-awaited trailer of Abhishek Sharma directorial, The Zoya Factor is expected to be out on Thursday at 1 pm and as the fans waited on edge, lead stars Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan treated them to their first look from the upcoming movie. Catching everyone by surprise at this unannounced treat, Sonam and Dulquer left the Internet smitten.

The poster shows the cricket team, donning the signature blue jersey, standing on the pitch in the backdrop of firecrackers bursting in the night sky and raising their bat to make a canopy under which Dulquer and Sonam exchanged a passionate hug. While Dulquer looked dapper in blue and white tracksuit, Sonam looked resplendent in a bright red gown. Sonam captioned the post as, “Have no worries! Have no fear! ‘Cause the lady luck’s now here! What happens when Zoya Solanki meets Team India. Watch #TheZoyaFactor trailer at 1 PM and find out. (sic)” while Dulquer’s caption read, “Team India ka sirf ek hi lucky charm hai! Woh hai unka spirit, passion aur dedication unke game ke liye! Na hi Zoya Solanki. Aa raha #TheZoyaFactor trailer aaj 1 baje. (sic)”

Earlier, Sonam sent fans doubling down with laughter as she shared the typically superstitious “Zoya Kavach” with Pankaj Dheer pitching it as if in a teleshopping ad. The video showed Sonam’s only look shared so far – with her donning a blue Kanjivaram saree with golden border, wearing heavy gold jewellery, teamed with a pair of white running shoes, holding a cricket bat in one hand, a helmet in the other and standing in the backdrop of a huge pink lotus that sparked out roses, wickets, hearts and bats. Framed to look like Goddess of luck, Pankaj elaborates on the features of the Zoya Kavach and guarantees cashback if proved otherwise.

The Zoya Factor is a film based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name. The story is about a girl who is considered lucky for the Indian cricket team. It has Sonam playing the role of an advertising professional who is considered lucky for the Indian Cricket Team in the 2010 Cricket World Cup. Zoya Solanki meets the team as part of her work only to become a lucky charm for the players. Turns out that she was born at the moment when India lifted its first World Cup in the year 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. Earlier, the makers were eyeing to release it during ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, on June 14, 2019. However, now, the film will be hitting the screens on September 20, 2019.