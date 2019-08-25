The wait is finally nearing an end as the much-awaited trailer of Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman starrer The Zoya Factor will soon be launched. Sharing the news on her social media, Sonam sent fans doubling down with laughter as she shared the typically superstitious “Zoya Kavach” with Pankaj Dheer pitching it as if in a teleshopping ad.

The video shows Sonam’s only look shared so far – with her donning a blue Kanjivaram saree with golden border, wearing heavy gold jewellery, teamed with a pair of white running shoes, holding a cricket bat in one hand, a helmet in the other and standing in the backdrop of a huge pink lotus that sparked out roses, wickets, hearts and bats. Framed to look like Goddess of luck, Pankaj elaborates on the features of the Zoya Kavach and guarantees cashback if proved otherwise. The hilarious video was captioned, “The Zoya Kavach is here exuding good luck rays at the speed of 600mbps. Book this kavach NOW! You’ll see it work in mysterious ways. Trailer out on August 27. #TheZoyaFactor @dqsalmaan #AbhishekSharma @pooja__shetty @aartishetty @foxstarhindi @ad_labsfilms (sic).”

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, The Zoya Factor is a film based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name. The story is about a girl who is considered lucky for the Indian cricket team. It has Sonam playing the role of an advertising professional who is considered lucky for the Indian Cricket Team in the 2010 Cricket World Cup. Zoya Solanki meets the team as part of her work only to become a lucky charm for the players. Turns out that she was born at the moment when India lifted its first World Cup in the year 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. Earlier, the makers were eyeing to release it during ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, on June 14, 2019. However, now, the film will be hitting the screens on September 20, 2019.