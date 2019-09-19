The makers of Abhishek Sharma-directorial, The Zoya Factor, have dropped yet another cheesy number where Sonam Kapoor can be seen romancing Dulquer Salmaan in all cliche ways unapologetically and fans can’t relate more in this pleasant weather. Crooned in Yasser Desai’s soulful voice, the song tugs at all the right cords in the heart and will make you recall all your mushy moments.

With music credited to the trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya who never fails to surprise us with astonishing metaphors and personifications of love. The song opens to Dulquer Salmaan lifting his tee to wipe his face and flaunt his six-pack abs which was enough to set the mood of the song.

Watch the full song, Maheroo from The Zoya Factor here:

Talking about the movie’s trailer, from Sonam’s glamorous chic avatars to Dulquer’s tough looks and six-pack abs, the fans have been served the sweet fruit of their anticipation. Dulquer’s mind-blowing performance as Indian cricket team captain, Nikhil Khoda, has left everyone stunned. Many of his fans went crazy after he pulled off his t-shirt and flaunted his sexy six-pack abs while wiping his face off sweat.

The film is based on novelist Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name, South superstar Dulquer has been paired opposite Sonam for the first time. The film directed by Abhishek Sharma is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios. The film also features Angad Bedi.

The movie was to release during ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, on June 14, 2019. However, now, the film will be hitting the screens on September 20, 2019.