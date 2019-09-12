South sensation and now the national crush, Dulquer Salmaan has unleashed his sexy side in The Zoya Factor‘s new song, Pepsi Ki Kasam, alongside the ever-gorgeous Sonam Kapoor and their sizzling chemistry have evaporated our mid-week blues into thin air. Taking to their respective social media handles, the lead duo of the Abhishek Sharma directorial has recently dropped the new party number which is too catchy and peppy to miss out on.

The colloquial lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya hold an uncanny resemblance to the song from Judwa, Tan Tana Tan Tan Taara and unlike previous songs by him, this one lacks any depth, as in most of the party numbers these days and lingers in your head once you hear it. Apart from foot-tapping beats and catchy lyrics, Sonam and Dulquer set the video on fire with their glamourous-cum-sensuous avatar and fans were left swooning. Crooned by Benny Dayal, the music composition is credited to the trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and gives solid competition to the Coca Cola Tu song from Luka Chuppi.

Watch the full song Pepsi Ki Kasam here:

The highly-awaited trailer of Abhishek Sharma directorial, The Zoya Factor, starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan, is finally out and fans minds are blown. From Sonam’s glamorous chic avatars to Dulquer’s tough looks and six-pack abs, the fans have been served the sweet fruit of their anticipation. Dulquer’s mind-blowing performance as Indian cricket team captain, Nikhil Khoda, has left everyone stunned. Many of his fans went crazy after he pulled off his t-shirt and flaunted his sexy six-pack abs while wiping his face off sweat.

The film is based on novelist Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name, South superstar Dulquer has been paired opposite Sonam for the first time. The film directed by Abhishek Sharma is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios. The film also features Angad Bedi.

The movie was to release during ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, on June 14, 2019. However, now, the film will be hitting the screens on September 20, 2019.