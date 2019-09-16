With less than a week left for the Abhishek Sharma-directorial, The Zoya Factor, starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan to hit the cinema screens, the diva is doing all in her power to create buzz around the movie and joining in the hype were actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. In a fun video individually, the two shared with Sonam their weird lucky charms and fans are in for a treat.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam first shared Ranbir’s video who revealed about not going to school neither uncrossing his fingers unless he had spotted three black cars on the way. Ranbir also shared about being obsessed with the number 8, it’s patter and the fact that it represented the infinity sign. Sonam captioned his video, “Whats Your Lucky Charm? Ranbir Kapoor My good friend, #RanbirKapoor has just sent this sweet video of his lucky charm! Thank you so much mere Sanju! Tell me your lucky charms using the hashtags below! May the luck be with you!

#WhatsYourLuckyCharm #TheZoyaFactor (sic).”

As for Alia, the charming actress enacts all her dream moments before the bathroom mirror so as to wish them into reality. Sonam captioned her video as, “What’s your Lucky Charm? #AliaBhatt @aliaabhatt, your lucky charm describes you best! Good thoughts and good vibes only! Thanks for sharing your lucky little secret!

#WhatsYourLuckyCharm #TheZoyaFactor (sic).”

Talking about the movie’s trailer, from Sonam’s glamorous chic avatars to Dulquer’s tough looks and six-pack abs, the fans have been served the sweet fruit of their anticipation. Dulquer’s mind-blowing performance as Indian cricket team captain, Nikhil Khoda, has left everyone stunned. Many of his fans went crazy after he pulled off his t-shirt and flaunted his sexy six-pack abs while wiping his face off sweat.

The film is based on novelist Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name, South superstar Dulquer has been paired opposite Sonam for the first time. The film directed by Abhishek Sharma is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios. The film also features Angad Bedi.

The movie was to release during ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, on June 14, 2019. However, now, the film will be hitting the screens on September 20, 2019.