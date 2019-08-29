The highly-awaited trailer of Abhishek Sharma directorial, The Zoya Factor, starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan, is finally out and fans minds are blown. From Sonam’s glamorous chic avatars to Dulquer’s tough looks and six-pack abs, the fans have been served the sweet fruit of their anticipation.

The trailer opens to Sonam Kapoor aka Zoya Solanki being born to Sanjay Kapoor exactly at the time when India lifted its first World Cup in the year 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. Even though her father bestows upon her the title of Lucky Charm, Zoya’s life upon growing up is far from lucky – what with romantic relationships failing and being fired from her advertising job at the drop of the hat. That is until she meets a few members of playing eleven of the Indian Cricket Team and casually narrates the story of her birth time clashing with India creating history in World Cup final. What follows next is a life-changing experience for Zoya where from a zero, she literally becomes the citizens’ hero. From media flocking her to devotees crowding outside her house and people placing her photographs in places of worship, Zoya finds herself in the middle of a larger than life situation while in the heart of a whirlwind romance with Indian cricket team’s captain, Dulquer.

Watch the full trailer of The Zoya Factor here:

Few hours before the trailer launch, lead stars Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan treated fans to their first look from the upcoming movie. Catching everyone by surprise at this unannounced treat, Sonam and Dulquer left the Internet smitten. The poster shows the cricket team, donning the signature blue jersey, standing on the pitch in the backdrop of firecrackers bursting in the night sky and raising their bat to make a canopy under which Dulquer and Sonam exchanged a passionate hug. While Dulquer looked dapper in a blue and white tracksuit, Sonam looked resplendent in a bright red gown.

Earlier, Sonam sent fans doubling down with laughter as she shared the typically superstitious “Zoya Kavach” with Pankaj Dheer pitching it as if in a teleshopping ad. The video showed Sonam’s only look shared so far – with her donning a blue Kanjivaram saree with golden border, wearing heavy gold jewellery, teamed with a pair of white running shoes, holding a cricket bat in one hand, a helmet in the other and standing in the backdrop of a huge pink lotus that sparked out roses, wickets, hearts and bats. Framed to look like Goddess of luck, Pankaj elaborates on the features of the Zoya Kavach and guarantees cashback if proved otherwise.

The Zoya Factor is a film based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name. Initially, the movie was to release during ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, on June 14, 2019. However, now, the film will be hitting the screens on September 20, 2019.