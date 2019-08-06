After Indian Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Monday that Article 370 stands revoked from the Indian constitution, several film stars took to social media to react on the historic political development in the country. Now, in her latest tweet, Zaira Wasim, who recently quit the industry, also reacted on the same. Zaira tweeted and wrote “This too shall pass! #Kashmir” (sic) on Twitter.

This too shall pass! #Kashmir — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) August 4, 2019

Zaira’s tweet comes a month after she announced that she would not be associated with anything related to the Indian film industry since she feels that working in the movies is threatening her relationship with her religion. In a detailed post on Instagram, she mentioned that she fits in the industry but she feels she doesn’t belong here. Zaira’s decision of quitting the film industry attracted polarised opinions. While some supported the former actor for exercising her right to make decisions for herself, some criticised her for disrespecting her profession and talking immaturely.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim_) on Jun 29, 2019 at 4:54pm PDT

Meanwhile, several film personalities reacted to the decision of scrapping Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. While Anupam Kher tweeted “Kashmir solution has begun”, Kangana Ranaut released an official statement mentioning that the decision will contribute to building a ‘terrorism-free’ nation. Actor Dia Mirza tweeted, “My thoughts are with #Kashmir. Praying for peace #KashmirNeedsAttention” (sic). Others like Uri actor Mohit Raina and Gul Panag hailed PM Narendra Modi for showing the courage to make one of the boldest decisions in the history of Indian politics.