Actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been refuting the rumours of their wedding for a long time now. However, despite all of that, one question that keeps coming back to haunt them is the difference in their age. Arjun is around 12-years younger to Malaika who is 45-year-old. Both the actors seem head-over-heels in love with each other and now, Arjun finally said something to shut the naysayers. When asked about how they face trolling over their age difference, Arjun said that he doesn’t want to give importance to people who concentrate on speaking filth about them because of the age gap.

In his interview with Times of India, Arjun lashed out at the trolls and mentioned that these things don’t matter when two people are in love. He said, “I wouldn’t even want to speak about this and give it importance. It doesn’t matter to me, so I don’t want to justify anything.”

The actor, who made it official with Malaika in front of the paparazzi at the screening of India’s Most Wanted, went on to talk about his marriage plans. He emphasised the importance of knowing each other well before taking the plunge. Arjun said that he doesn’t want to take his relationship forward in a hurry and would like to spend some more time exploring each other. He was quoted saying, “I am 33 and marriage is not the be all and end all of a relationship. There’s more to discover and explore about each other.” He clearly stated no to marriage. Arjun said, “I am not interested in getting married right now.”

The actor, who’s next has him playing the role of a Maratha warrior in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat, reiterated what he said before. Arjun said that he has seen broken marriages in the past but that hasn’t shaken his faith in the institution of marriage. He told the daily that he has also seen many happily married couples and he would like to have that happiness in his life. However, he won’t like to ‘jump the gun’ currently. Arjun said ‘life has to lead you to it’ and therefore, he’s currently focussing on enjoying the ‘ups and downs’ of his relationship.