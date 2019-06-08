Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who declared himself cancer-free recently, will soon be back in the country. He has been in New York for the treatment and it will take him three months more to finish the course. DNA reported that Rishi and Neetu Kapoor will be back in September this year after the actor is fully recovered and has finished his entire treatment. The report mentioned, “A source tells us that the veteran artiste is on his way to recovery and will be returning to India this September.”

Rishi had announced early last month that doctors told him he was officially cancer-free, however, it was important for him to spend some six-seven months in the US to complete the treatment. He also credited his family and fans for helping him stay motivated throughout his treatment. Rishi told Deccan Chronicle in an interview that his wife, Neetu Kapoor, has been like a rock ever since he was diagnosed with the illness. He said that it was difficult to handle him and his health in certain situations but his wife showed the courage and gave him strength. The Karz star also appreciated his kids Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani for giving him love and care all these months. And lastly, he thanked his fans who continued to shower love and blessings on social media and kept praying for his recovery.

Even though Rishi has been away and missing working in the movies, many actors and personalities from the industry have been regularly visiting him. The ones who took out time to see him in New York include Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkumar Hirani, Sonu Nigam, Manish Malhotra, Aamir Khan and the Ambanis.

Recently, when Ranbir was felicitated for his performance in Sanju with the Filmfare trophy, he talked about his father on stage. Addressing the audience, he said that his father has been going through tough times and he misses working in movies. Ranbir said that he often keeps asking him about what is happening in the industry and whether he will get to work once he is back in the country.