Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have not confirmed their relationship yet. Both the stars are seen on dinner dates, hanging out together at friends’ parties and even attending public events together. Whenever asked about the same, Tiger has dodged the question while Disha remained tight-lipped too. Now, once again when Tiger was asked to put light on his relationship with Disha, he didn’t give a direct answer but said something that will crack you up.

Tiger organised a random Q&A session with his fans on Instagram. While a few asked him about his fitness regime and his upcoming film with Hrithik Roshan, some also quizzed him about Disha. Tiger replied to one of the questions in a hilarious way. When asked ‘Are you dating Disha Patani?’, Tiger simply wrote ‘Meri aukaat nahi hai bhai’ (I can’t afford to, brother). Check this out:

Tiger is often seen carrying Disha’s bags for her, especially on the weekends when they both go out to have lunch or dinner at popular restaurants in Mumbai. When he was asked to comment on the same during his appearance on chat show Koffee With Karan, the actor first laughed it off and then said that carrying her bags makes him look good.

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, when Disha was asked to comment on her relationship with Tiger, she called him ‘slow.’ Disha said that she’s trying to be more than friends with him but he’s taking it slow. She was quoted saying, “He’s too slow. Someone has to break the ice and speak up. He is a great friend but I want things to get a little more than being just great friends. I’m trying my best to impress him but he’s just not agreeing.”

On the work front, while Disha is busy with Malang in which she is working with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, Tiger is busy with War, his next action-drama with YRF which is slated to hit the screens on October 2.