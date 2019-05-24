Actor Tiger Shroff completed five years in the film industry. He debuted in Bollywood with Heropanti opposite Kriti Sanon and instantly rose to fame. Now, in his latest interview with a news agency, Tiger said that he is constantly looking out to seek appreciation because he is insecure. He revealed that it’s his insecurities that drive him and he likes to work with that pressure on.

The actor mentioned that he wants others, especially his father Jackie Shroff to like his work. Tiger told IANS, “I am driven by my insecurities to constantly seek approval and appreciation… How am I going to… ‘Is my dad going to like it (my work)?’, ‘Are my fans going to appreciate my work?'” The actor is working with Hrithik Roshan in his next film. While talking about how he always wants him to like his work, Tiger said, “While doing a film with Hrithik Roshan sir, (I think) ‘I hope he is impressed’… He is my hero and I look up to him and I hope that I am not letting him down or slowing him down.”

Tiger added that this process is natural to him and he doesn’t know how to ‘black that out.’ The actor, who has created a niche for himself by doing action-oriented films, said that both the actors and directors today veer towards a different kind of cinematic approach. He said that everyone is trying to evolve and therefore, their approach is different from the kind of cinema that used to be produced during the 80s and 90s.

Tiger went on to mention that he looks upto Hrithik Roshan and his choice of films. The Baaghi star mentioned he finds Hrithik’s films a ‘full package’. He was quoted saying, “My personal take, I wanted to do holistic films and I am a sucker for heroes… I look up to superheroes, and films my father used to do when he used to play cop or action roles. I look up to Hrithik sir… He is a full package and all his films are so full.” As much as he tries to stay true to his craft in India, Tiger has an equally big desire to work in an international film that presents him as a ‘hero’. He said, “Throughout the world, the biggest and iconic stars are action heroes… Similarly, through my action films, I want to express my vision and entertain audiences not just in one part of the country, but throughout the globe. That is my goal.”

A lot is written about him and his personal life. In fact, his relationship with Disha Patani is always one of the most discussed topics in Bollywood grapevine. However, Tiger doesn’t mind all of that. When asked to comment on the same, he said that it’s a part and parcel of being in the industry. Tiger said, “You cannot do anything about running away from that. Everything comes for a price and it is not a big price to pay. Everybody is doing their job… I feel blessed being under the microscope. The fact that people want to know about your personal life…that just means that you have made a mark in someway or the other.”