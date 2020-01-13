Leaving one and all drooling all over the social media platform, Bollywood hunk and War actor Tiger Shroff‘s chill scenes at the beach are too hot to handle. Walking down shirtless, Tiger’s washboard abs are enough Monday motivation for fans to hit the grind.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger shared a picture featuring him from the top angle in the backdrop of the sea. Looking sideways, Tiger posed bare feet in a pair of black and red print shorts and a pair of sunglasses. Flaunting his six-pack abs, Tiger captioned the picture only with an ocean wave emoji. Quick to comment, actor-dad Jackie Shroff wrote, “Bhidu (sic)” while rumoured girlfriend Disha Patni emptied her stash of fire emojis in the comments section. The picture instantly broke the Internet and has collected 1.2 million likes so far while still going strong.

View this post on Instagram 🌊 A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Jan 12, 2020 at 1:12am PST

Treating fans to a sneak-peek of Ahmed Khan-directorial Baaghi 3 as the team shot with lead star Tiger Shroff in Serbia last month, mommy Ayesha Shroff made sure that her actor-son’s “hard work, will power and perfection” was respected by all across social media platforms. Ayesha shared a picture from the sets of the upcoming action-drama that claimed Tiger to be “shooting action bare body in zero degrees” and fans couldn’t keep calm.

Director Farhad Samji and his team including all the major actors of his film – Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Satish Kaushik were in Serbia for a month-long shoot schedule in December 2019. The shooting of Baaghi 3 began with Tiger filming a big action sequence amid 400 cars in Mumbai and recently, in an interview, Farhad gave some more details about his film.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Samji revealed that the bond between Riteish and Tiger in the film is like that of Ram-Lakhan. Samji said his film ‘slips into serious action’ after giving doses of humour and ‘Riteish plays one of the catalysts in the plot.’ Ankita Lokhande plays the role of Riteish’s wife and Shraddha Kapoor’s sister in the film.

Helmed by Ahmed Khan and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios, Baaghi 3 is slated to hit the screens on March 6 next year.