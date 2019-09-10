Actor Tiger Shroff‘s sister Krishna Shroff got rumour mills abuzz with her latest pictures. She is seen with a handsome man these days. Their chemistry in public and mushy posts for each other on social media have sent the fans in a tizzy. Now, in a candid chat, Krishna reveals what’s been brewing. In her latest interview with Mumbai Mirror, Krishna accepted that she has been dating a man named Eban Hyams for the last four months and they are head over heels in love with each other.

The stunning daughter of Jackie and Ayesha Shroff also commented on the post that led to the rumours of her secret wedding recently when Eban addressed her as ‘wifey’ in his Instagram stories. She laughed off the incident and said even her mom freaked out and asked her about what all was being discussed in the media. Krishna was quoted saying, “It’s hilarious, just a term. And it’s crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married. Even my mum asked me what was going on.”

The 26-year-old fitness enthusiast went on to reveal that she met Eban through a common friend whom she was meeting after a really long time. “I was catching up with a friend of his whom I hadn’t met in a long time, but eventually ended up chatting with Eban,” she said. Krishna added that Eban has got an inclination towards films but he’s currently busy with creating music like hip hop, rap and R&B, along with playing sports. Krishna further revealed that Eban and her brother have played basketball together but her boyfriend never knew that Tiger had a sister.

When asked about her family’s response to their relationship, Krishna said that both the families will be involved but they are just trying to spend more and more time with each other as of now. “They don’t interfere much, they trust my judgement. Families eventually do get involved, but I’d like to take my time and keep it between us for now,” she explained.

While everything is going all dreamy and magical for the two, they are not yet thinking of getting married. Krishna said it’s only been four months into the relationship and they just want to live in the moment and ‘enjoy each other’s company’ currently.