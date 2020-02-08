At the wedding reception of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, there were glitz, glamour, Bollywood theme and a whole lot of filmy fervour. Almost the entire film fraternity performed to wish the newlyweds and it looked no less than a Bollywood awards night. After videos of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, dancing to Bole Chudiyan and Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan’s went viral, there is one more performance video of Kareena and Karisma which is trending no.1 on Instagram.

We are sure this Kapoor sisters video was left unseen. Karisma gives the dance floor to sister Kareena who grooves to her popular number Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding with her sister. They showed off their swag while dancing together and making the most of their cousin’s wedding reception.

Both Kareena and Karisma matched their steps while performing on the epic Hindi song. Watch here:

Apart from Kareena and Karisma, Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri also gave a scintillating dance performance at the wedding reception of Armaan and Anissa. As seen in the video, they enacted the love story of Armaan’s parents – Rima and Manoj Jain with the help of Karan Johar. SRK-Gauri performed on Saadi Gali Bhul Ke Bhi, Kajrare and other popular dance numbers.