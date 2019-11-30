His fans on social media can vouch how hard the actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is prepping for his upcoming Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directorial, Toofan, yet here is Mrunal Thakur with plans to destroy his hard work or so Farhan complained recently. Sharing a behind the scenes picture from the sets dripping with cuteness, Farhan accused his co-star of challenging his will power outside the ring.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Farhan shared the picture where Mrunal can be seen cutely offering a Jim Jam biscuit to the camera while sitting with jars of banana chips and other munchies. Farhan captioned the picture, “The challenge outside the ring can get way tougher at times. @mrunalofficial2016 in her corner of lethal weaponry testing my will power.

#Toofan #bts #funtimes (sic).” Quick to comment, Mrunal cheekily wrote, “Oh Farhan …the lethality of abstaining from all the good things (Jim Jam) in life are much more hurtful for the mind and soul than any punch you might get in the ring …. P.S you really deserve it … just one ! (sic).”

While rehearsing for Toofan, Farhan had even suffered a hairline fracture in his right hand sometime back. The actor had taken to Instagram to share the picture of the X-ray in which his right palm was seen fractured. Farhan called it his ‘first legit boxing injury’. The actor is working hard to get into the shape and learn the tactics of boxing. However, it definitely is not an easy journey and Farhan seems to be all prepared for it.

Interestingly, Toofan is reuniting Farhan with ROP with whom the actor gave one of the most remembered performances of his career in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The film also features Paresh Rawal in the role of Farhan’s coach. Actors Mrunal Thakur and Isha Talwar also play important roles in the film.