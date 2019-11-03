Actor Taapsee Pannu is known to call a spade, spade and she doesn’t shy away from schooling her trolls on social media. The actor did the same recently when a Twitter user called her ‘the most problematic actress in Bollywood’. Taapsee, who is currently preparing for her next film titled Thappad with Anurag Basu, took to Twitter to give a befitting reply to a troll who tagged her in a tweet and told her that she should know she’s a problematic actor. The tweet read, “.@taapsee has to be the most problematic actress in the history of Bollywood. I don’t know if she knows it or not.” (sic).

Trust Taapsee to not leave the unnecessary trolls without peace of mind. The actor shared the user’s tweet and answered her back. She told the person that she is definitely aware of how problematic she is. She added that not just she herself, even her parents also know that she’s very problematic and can’t be tamed easily. Taapsee’s post read, “I know it 😁 My parents also believe I am pretty problematic. BIG problem for stereotypes and conditioning and sorry to inform you, I shall continue to be so I hope you have a little more tolerance power 💁🏻‍♀️ 😜” (sic)

I know it 😁 My parents also believe I am pretty problematic . BIG problem for stereotypes and conditioning and sorry to inform you, I shall continue to be so I hope you have a little more tolerance power 💁🏻‍♀️ 😜 https://t.co/xbQXmYVpG9 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) November 2, 2019

As soon as Taapsee replied, Lara Guruden Singh of Sony Pictures mentioned her upcoming film Thappad in a new tweet and mentioned that those calling her a troublemaker now will be amazed to see her performance in Thappad. His tweet read, “And what’s gonna happen to them when #Thappad comes out 😝😝” (sic). Taapsee acknowledged the tweet and wrote back, “Uffff! I will be a problem of so many after that 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈 ok will let them LIVE until then 😜” (sic). Check out the posts here:

Uffff! I will be a problem of so many after that 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈 ok will let them LIVE until then 😜 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) November 2, 2019

Taapsee is one of the best actors of the generation in Bollywood and has cemented her position in the industry with performance-oriented films like Pink, Badla, Manmarziyaan, Naam Shabana, Mulk, and Saand Ki Aankh that released recently.