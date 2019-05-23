Actor Prakash Raj, who was contesting the 17th Lok Sabha elections from the Central Bengaluru Lok Sabha constituency, has expressed his disappointment over the results. In a strong tweet, he mentioned that the results in his constituency have emerged as a ‘solid slap’ on his face by the voters. He also talked about the kind of humiliation he has to undergo on social media following his defeat in the election. The actor stood up as an independent candidate against BJP’s PC Mohan and Congress’ Rizwan Arshad.

He added that while he acknowledges the verdict of the people, he would continue to stand for a ‘secular’ India and his fight won’t stop. His tweet read, “a SOLID SLAP on my face ..as More ABUSE..TROLL..and HUMILIATION come my way..I WILL STAND MY GROUND ..My RESOLVE to FIGHT for SECULAR INDIA will continue..A TOUGH JOURNEY AHEAD HAS JUST BEGUN ..THANK YOU EVERYONE WHO WERE WITH ME IN THIS JOURNEY. …. JAI HIND” (sic)

In his constituency from Karnataka, Prakash Raj was trailing with a huge margin with BJP leading with 251349 votes.

The other BJP leading candidates that belong to the film industry are Sunny Deol, Hema Malini, Kirron Kher, and Manoj Tiwari. Congress’ Urmila Matondkar, Shatrughan Sinha and BJP’s Jaya Prada were trailing.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prakash Raj was last seen in Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi. The film received a thunderous response at the Box Office and now, the actor will be seen in KV Anand’s Kaappaan. It is expected to hit the screens in October this year.