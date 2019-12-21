Remember Akshay Kumar walking off with Kapil Sharma’s gift of onion earrings for Kareena Kapoor Khan and giving them to his budget-conscious wife Twinkle Khanna. Well, the Bollywood actor-turned-writer not only wore them to a recent shoot but also flaunted them with her signature humour.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Twinkle shared pictures of the onion earrings sprouting shoots now and even a picture of herself wearing them. The picture was humorously captioned, “From one shoot to another:) I am glad I got the chance to wear my priceless gifts that were brought home from a shoot, before they started sprouting shoots themselves #OnionsAreAGirlsBestFriends (sic).”

Trusted to speak her witty mind, out raw, Twinkle had earlier revealed how her actor-husband dragged Shah Rukh Khan into their heated budget conversation. Twinkle quoted him saying, “You are really overdoing this budget nonsense, do you think Shah Rukh’s wife keeps nagging him over the price of tomatoes and potatoes?”

Anxious about the onion price hike, Twinkle revealed earlier to have come up with a solution, “It was when I saw our finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement around the price of onions that I got my eureka idea. Sitharaman, unlike Marie Antoinette, did not tell her countrymen and women, “If there are no onions, have kanda bhajiya instead”, but peculiarly enough, she stated, “I don’t eat much garlic and onions, so don’t worry. I come from a family where onions and garlics are not used that much.” That was the moment, I decided that I would follow our usual menu, but just refrain from using onions in the same dishes. I could have asked my Jain friends for help and saved some money on garlic as well, but since they are all having their last laugh over our onion dilemma, I requested Google bhai saab for some recipes instead.”

Never the one to leave an opportunity to crack a weird joke or state politically incorrect answers, Twinkle is always found on the controversial end of the spectrum with almost every post or statement that she puts out before the media, digital or otherwise. Characterised with satire as her dominating trait, the gorgeous writer sure knows how to get her fans in splits of laughter even if it means aiming the joke at herself. However, this is not the first time that the writer has bowled us with her wit and humour.