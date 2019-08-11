Writer and Producer Twinkle Khanna is on cloud nine after the first film she made under her production company – PadMan won a National Award. The actor wrote about her feelings in a lovely note on Instagram and thanked the people associated with it. What is important in her post is how she highlighted that some dreams and projects face a lot of rejection and criticism in the beginning but it is crucial to keep walking towards the goal. Twinkle, who is one of the most popular authors in the country, revealed that she was ‘dissuaded’ from making a film on menstruation and sanitary pads. However, she decided to go on with the film and the award only encourages her to back more relevant content through her banner Mrs Funnybones Movies.

Her post read, “A journey that started five years ago with columns about menstruation, then writing about Arunachalam Muruganantham in my second book and finally ‘PadMan’. A number of people dissuaded me from making a movie about pads and today Mrs Funnybones Movies’ first production wins the National Award. Sometimes you start with good intentions and good luck follows. Period.” (sic)

Twinkle then posted a few stills from the sets of the film and wrote, “A big, big hug to my friend the amazing R. Balki who directed this wonderful film, my greatest support Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor who were fabulous! A big day for all of us.” (sic)

PadMan is inspired by the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist from Tamil Nadu who introduced low-cost sanitary pads. The film featured Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in important roles.