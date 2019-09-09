The fans have been waiting on the edge for some insight into their favourite Bollywood hunk, Akshay Kumar‘s birthday bash and treating them was actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna, who gave a sneak-peek into her Khiladi-husband’s adventure tales of the day. Seen undertaking a daring adventure in London, Akshay and his daughter Nitara set fans gushing with awe over the viral picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Twinkle uploaded the post where Akshay and Nitara can be seen walking across a ropeway, high up among the trees as she clicked their picture from below. She captioned it as, “A birthday filled with many adventures-Next BYOB pottery and then mixing potions in a dark dungeon:) #BirthdayBoy (sic).”

Actor Akshay Kumar has turned a year older on Monday, September 9. One of the most loved actors in the industry, Akshay is celebrating his 52nd birthday today and his fans and well-wishers have taken to social media to wish him the best on his special day. While hashtags like #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar and #AkshayKumarBirthday are ruling Twitter, his industry colleagues have also showered lovely wishes on social media for the beloved actor.

On the professional front, Akshay has got several films in his kitty currently. His recent release, Mission Mangal is breaking all box office records of 2019. Next up, he has Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif, Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb, Dharma Productions’ Good News with Kareena Kapoor Khan followed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 4. The actor recently announced Bachchan Pandey, directed by Farhad Samji. He also has the Prithviraj Chauhan-biopic up his sleeves, Mahila Mandali with R Balki and Crack with Neeraj Pandey. Another film, titled Ikka in Hindi, is going to be the latest addition in Akshay’s list of Hindi remakes of South Indian films and will be directed by Jagan Shakti.