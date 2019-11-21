One look at Bollywood actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna‘s latest post and you’ll feel her actor-cousin Karan Kapadia is the only one who has aged between the two pictures. While we are not exaggerating, we can’t help but swoon over their familial bond which is enough to set all cousins relating.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Twinkle shared two pictures, one where she can be seen twinning with Karan as a little munchkin seated on her lap and the other featuring them in the backdrop of a hillside and rainbow. The picture was wittily captioned, “At the end of the rainbow the best thing you can find is what you started off with, your family. We always have each other’s backs and we never give up @karankapadiaofficial #ATouchwoodSortOfDay (sic).”

Twinkle Khanna‘s cousin brother, Karan Kapadia, made his big Bollywood debut earlier this year with Blank where he was seen playing the role of a suicide bomber who suffers memory loss. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle shared videos wishing their cousin all the luck and urged fans to go and watch the film which hit theatres on May 3 this year.

Karan, from a very young age, wanted to be an actor and was training himself in several fields such as horse-riding, martial arts, riding a bike, and many other fields. In an interview with Times of India earlier, the newbie revealed a lot about himself. Talking about the regular life he has led so far, Karan said, “Honestly, people still don’t know much about me (smiles). And that’s because I’ve led a very normal life, largely away from the spotlight.”

As for the diva, Twinkle is often seen making headlines for being publically outspoken about her strong opinions. Never the one to leave an opportunity to crack a weird joke or state politically incorrect answers, Twinkle is always found on the controversial end of the spectrum with almost every post or statement that she puts out before the media, digital or otherwise. Characterised with satire as her dominating trait, the gorgeous writer sure knows how to get her fans in splits of laughter even if it means aiming the joke at herself. Her latest post on Instagram is not the first time that the writer has bowled us with her wit and humour.