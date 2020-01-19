The Bollywood stars came together for Mumbai Police’s festival ‘Umang 2020’. It is an annual charity show, organised by Mumbai Police for the police force and their families. The event was star-studded with celebrities rising the glamorous quotient with their stunning looks. Celebrities such as Sara Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Nushrat Bharucha, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Govinda, Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Johnny Lever, Sunidhi Chauhan, Manish Paul, Shreya Ghoshal, Himesh Reshammiya, Rani Mukerji, Govinda, Riteish Deshmukh among others attended the event.

We are sure the celebrities will enthrall the audience with their fantastic performances. The event took place on Sunday, January 19 in Mumbai.

Check out the pictures here:

Priyanka Chopra looked breathtaking in Masaba Gupta royal blue saree teamed up with dewy makeup, bindi and a pair of chandbalis.

Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous in red saree teamed up with subtle makeup, a dash of pink nude lipstick and hair styled in soft curls.

Katrina Kaif took the breath away in sheer white saree with intricate mirror work and embroidery. With dewy makeup, highlighted cheeks and smokey eyes, she looked stunning, as always.

Katrina Kaif in sheer white saree with intricate mirror work and embroidery.



Rakul Preet Singh opted for Kresha Bajaj grey shimmery saree with a plunging neckline blouse and perfect makeup.

Arjun Kapoor was spotted all suited up in a black suit.

Sidharth Malhotra opted for a semi-casual look in a grey sweater, velvet blue blazer, and black trousers.

Urvashi Rautela looked gorgeous in a green shimmery gown with cold shoulders.

Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in black tee teamed up with denim and beige-coloured jacket.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades were spotted twinning in white.

Bhumi Pednekar walked the red carpet in all black shimmery outfit.

Sara Ali Khan looks simple and elegant in all white kurti with minimal makeup.

Tara Sutaria at Umang 2020

Thus, B-town celebs left no stone unturned to make Umang 2019 a memorable event.