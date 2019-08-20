Critically ill for a few days now, Bollywood’s veteran music director Mohammed Zahur Khayyam Hashmi, famous for his works like Kabhi Kabhie and Umrao Jaan passed away of cardiac arrest on Monday night. It was his stellar work in the movie Umrao Jaan that established his mettle and sealed his place in Bollywood. Starting his musical career from Ludhiana at the age of 17, Khayyam rose to win the National Award, a Filmfare Award and several other honours.

Apart from Kabhi Kabhie and Umrao Jaan, the late composer will also be remembered for his exceptional works in Trishul, Razia Sultan, Noorie and Meena Kumari’s album, “I Write, I Recite”. To his credit, he also has non-film songs including Paaon padun tore shyam, Brij mein laut chalo and Ghazab kiya tere vaade pe aitbaar kiya.

Check out Khayyam’s famous works here:

Khayyam was admitted to the ICU of Sujay Hospital a few days ago following an infection in the lungs. Ghazal singer Talat Aziz confirmed reports to a leading daily that Khayyam passed away at 9.30 PM and what led to his demise was bilateral lung infection.

The musician had been awarded the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Padma Bhushan.