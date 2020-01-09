Those who know, know that if there is one person in Tinseltown who really knows how to throw a party, it is Anushka Dandekar or VJ Anusha as she is popularly known. Turning thirty-eight in glamour and style, the video jockey was seen ringing in her birthday with her sister Shibani Dandekar’s beau, Farhan Akhtar who too celebrates his big day on January 9.

A video shared by Milind Soman’s wife and Anusha’s close friend, Ankita Konwar gave fans a sneak-peek into the lively party. Though we could not spot Shibani, we sure got the whiff of the LIT celebrations from what Ankita shared. Wearing a cat-ear hairband, Anusha looked chic in a grey bralette top and skirt, teamed with black boots while Farhan was dressed in a casual white tee, paired with a denim jacket.

Check out pictures and video from Shibani’s bash here:

Actor Farhan Akhtar and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar always grab attention with their social media PDA. The two are love-struck and keeps gushing over each other. While they keep their fans entertained with their pictures, neither Farhan nor Shibani has come out in open to talk about their relationship even though they have been dating for a long time now. Hence, fans can’t help but anxiously wait on the edge for her birthday post or latest updates on the duo’s camaraderie on Farhan’s birthday.

On the professional front, having painted our sky pink and relishing in the fact like a Don boss, ace filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar is back to toning down in monochrome as he returns to “boxer life” and trains for his upcoming sports drama, Toofan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Farhan’s recently released The Sky Is Pink, opposite Priyanka Chopra, was well received by critics and fans and moving on, the actor is leaving no stone unturned as he preps for his upcoming movie.

Interestingly, Toofan is reuniting Farhan with ROP with whom the actor gave one of the most remembered performances of his career in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The film also features Paresh Rawal in the role of Farhan’s coach. Actors Mrunal Thakur and Isha Talwar also play important roles in the film.