Actor Mohit Raina has expressed his happiness over the Indian government’s decision of revoking article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir that gives it the special status of an autonomous state. Mohit, who has been praised for his performance in the role of an India army officer in Uri: The Surgical Strike, called it a ‘historic day.’ In his statement to a news agency, Mohit said that the decision was long pending and the citizens of Kashmir will take a sigh of relief today.

He was quoted by IANS saying, “Today is a historic day for Indian Constitution. This was long pending. The common man in the Valley has been deprived of basic rights, like education and employment.” The 36-year-old actor added that the decision will now bring more employment to the state which will eventually curb terrorism. Mohit praised PM Narendra Modi for showing a brave front in the matter that was lingering for years. He said, “This movement will only bring Kashmir to the forefront for the right reasons. Investors will create numerous job opportunities for the common man that, in turn, will boost the economy of the state. Also, the youth will not fall prey to people with malicious intentions, which will indirectly reduce violence in the Valley.”

The Uri actor went on to add that he’s fortunate to have seen the history getting unfold today. “After the sacrifice of lakhs of Indian soldiers and innocent people for the last 30 years, today, thanks to our honourable Prime Minister, we have been able to witness this historic day. Jai Hind,” Mohit concluded.

On Monday, August 5, Home Minister Amit Shah proposed the resolution to revoke Article 370 of the Indian constitution which grants special status to Jammu & Kashmir. After the resolution, J&K has been bifurcated into two union territories, with a legislature, and Ladakh, a union territory without a legislature.