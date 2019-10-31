Director Anees Bazmi had a trick or treat moment with fans as he treated them to a scary version of their sexy Pagalpanti stars. After much anticipation, the makers of Pagalpanti released the trailer of the film starring John Abraham, Ileana D’cruz, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi and Pulkit Kharbanda recently and now they are out with spooky Halloween posters.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anees dropped the posters featuring the seven stars at their scary-best. Even though he tried hard with a goofy expression and dim lights, Anil Kapoor looked his usual dapper self and failed to look even 1% scary while John pulled off Chunky’s scarred look. Sporting a wound with four stitches on his left cheekbone, John wished fans a Happy Halloween giving a scary expression with a bruised one eye and blood-sucked lips or so that dark pink lipstick he wore seemed to implement.

Imitating a grownup version of the Annabelle, Urvashi went from being sexy to scary while Pulkit went overboard with black lipstick and black makeup from forehead till underneath the eyelids to look spooky. Kriti, on the other hand, pulled off the Joker look, donning an all-red ensemble with a matching veil and sporting black eye makeup like that of the character. Looking like a rogue run out of jail, Arshad sported a thick black line marked from his forehead to cheek and the other eye featuring dried black tears on his face as he wished fans a Happy Halloween.

Going all gothic yet desi with her Maleficent look was diva Ileana D’Cruz. Summing all the posters in a single post, Anees captioned them, “The #Pagalpanti with a thrilling twist! Happy Halloween you all! #Pagalpanti22ndNov (sic).”

The film revolves around John as a down-on-luck who changes from one job to another and his lady love Sanjana (played by Ileana) who constantly lands into trouble because of her beau’s bad luck. The chase behind the money and mafia played by Anil Kapoor and Saurav Shukla will remind you of the film Welcome.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Manggat and Abhishek Pathak, the film will hit the screens on November 22. The film is co-produced by Vinos Bhanushali Shiv Chanana, Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi.