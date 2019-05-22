Gearing up for Remo D’Souza dance thriller, Street Dancer 3D, lead actor Varun Dhawan seems to be on an emotional high and his latest social media posts are indicative of it. Recently, a video surfaced where Varun can be seen confessing that he broke down on the sets of his upcoming movie opposite Shraddha Kapoor and fans couldn’t stop gushing with love.

In the video which choreographer Rahul Shetty uploaded on his Instagram stories feature, Varun was seen sitting post the wrap up of a shoot when Rahul walks up to him and pokes at him for turning emotional. He moves the camera towards Varun who sits donning an all-grey look, flaunting the enormous tattoos on his biceps. Looking straight into the camera, Varun confessed unapologetically, “I got emotional today.” On being asked why, he revealed, “I was shooting for a sad song.” Rahul goes on to ask him if he is ok now to which the actor replied, “Better, much better.”

Check the Varun’s videos here:

Recently, Varun, who has worked with Remo in ABCD 2 and is now collaborating for Street Dancer 3D, shared a heartfelt post for the director expressing his emotional bond with him. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor opposite Varun Dhawan. Earlier, the makers had revealed that the first choice for the film was Bharat actor Katrina Kaif but due to her busy schedule she had to opt out of the film. Talking about the same, Remo was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, “We wanted Katrina Kaif but the date issue happened as Bharat came in line. We were starting the film and that’s how we had to change the female lead.”

Touted to be India’s biggest dance film, Remo D’souza’s Street Dancer 3D is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. The shooting of the film’s first schedule kickstarted on 23 January in Amritsar, Punjab which is now complete and the team will soon head to London to begin the second schedule. Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi is also an important part of Street Dancer. Other actors and dancers who are going to be a part of the film are Aparshakti Khurrana, Raghav Juyal, Salman Yusuff Khan, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh Yelande among others.