It is no secret that Coolie No.1 starring actors Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Jackky Bhagnani has already gone on floors in Bangkok and while the cast and crew sweat it out to come up with the remake, director David Dhawan couldn’t have asked for more as he celebrated his birthday on the sets with his son in the lead. Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun posted a heartfelt wish for his filmmaker-dad and the picture is proof of the shoot going on in full swing.

In the shared picture, Varun can be seen in the typical red and white porter dress with the badge pinned on his forearm as he posed under the sweltering sun with his dad who donned his director’s hat … errr… Varun’s white porter cap. Posing in front of a huge mansion, Varun captioned the post as, “Happy birthday papa मेरा नम्बर 1 डिरेक्टर । काम चालू हैं bhai लोग. (My number 1 director. The shoot is on people!) Coolie number 1 (sic).”

David Dhawan’s 45th film ‘Coolie No. 1’ starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan has finally gone on floors last week in Bangkok. The first official posters of the remake of 1995 comedy film Coolie No. 1 have been released by the makers and no doubt Varun and Sara look promising.

The first official posters of the remake of 1995 comedy film Coolie No. 1 have been released by the makers and no doubt Varun and Sara look promising. In one of the posters, Varun can be seen dressed in the iconic Coolie uniform. He wears a red shirt with white trousers and a coolie cap giving funny expressions. On the other hand, Sara looks sizzling hot as she poses in a blingy dress.

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan seem to be the perfect combination of glamour and quirk in the poster.Varun’s mother Lali Dhawan was the one who gave clap for the first shot of the film. Coolie No. 1 releases on May 1, 2020.

Apart from this, Varun has recently wrapped up shooting for Remo Dsouza’s Street Dancer 3D where he will be seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor.