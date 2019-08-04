After debuting with Student of The Year (2012), actor Varun Dhawan has done films from various genre. For every commercial potboiler like Main Tera Hero or Judwaa 2 he did, there was always a Badlapur or a Sui Dhaaga: Made in India. However, a few somehow still believe that Varun is only associated with ‘masala films.’ Now, in his latest social media post, the actor gave back to a troll who asked him to do less of masala films and focus more on promoting good cinema.

Varun made a congratulatory post to Dwayne Johnson for the success of his recently released film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Varun wrote, “Watched #HobbsAndShaw. It’s great fun in the cinema. @TheRock really brings its… Loved the homage paid to the Samoan culture. The London chase sequence has to be the best,” (sic)

As soon as he made the post, a Twitter user commented, “Instead of promoting #Hollywood movies and giving Americans money, please raise our movie quality instead of masala movies that you do. Make some content driven films. Also, promote good Bollywood movies which remain unnotified. Make India proud. @Varun_dvn @karanjohar.” (sic)

This irked Varun who replied to the user and schooled him about not telling others what to do in their careers and lives. Varun wrote, “Maybe you should not have Harry Potter as your profile picture when you try to teach people what to do son. Now go to bed.” (sic)

Meanwhile, Dwayne loved Varun’s tweet to him. He tweeted back: “Mahalo brother and glad you loved it. You’re the best.” (sic)