The day couldn’t have opened on a cooler note for fans as they set their eyes upon their Coolie No. 1 and Street Dancer 3D‘s handsome hunk, Varun Dhawan wishing them a Happy Independence Day straight from a flag post. Taking to his social media handle, the actor preched the message of harmonious living and fans couldn’t agree more.

In the shared picture, Varun can be seen donning a white tee paired with a white jacket and black trousers as he opened one arm in the air and held the flag post from the other, feature the tricolour waving atop it. The picture was captioned, “Wishing everybody a very happy #IndependenceDay 🇮🇳To all my brothers and sisters all across our beautiful country we are the largest democracy in the world where so many beautiful religions live In harmony let’s show the world ‘mile sur mera tumhara toh sur bane humara’ #jaihind (sic).”

On the professional front, David Dhawan’s 45th film ‘Coolie No. 1’ starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan has finally gone on floors last week in Bangkok. The first official posters of the remake of 1995 comedy film Coolie No. 1 have been released by the makers and no doubt Varun and Sara look promising. the movie is slated to release in March 2020. Apart from this, Varun has recently wrapped up shooting for Remo Dsouza’s Street Dancer 3D where he will be seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor.